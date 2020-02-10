NCIS season 17 episode 15 sneak peek: Gibbs, Sloane, & Valentine’s Day







After a week off the air, NCIS season 17 episode 15 will be arriving on CBS this Tuesday. What’s there to be excited about? Well, the simple answer here is just about everything.

In the sneak peek below, you can get at least a small sense of what is coming, as it is Valentine’s Day and you see some of the characters doing whatever they can to get into the spirit. Leading the charge here, though, is clearly none other than Jack Sloane — she’s got some chocolates left by a secret admirer, and she has no problem carrying them through the office.

So who sent said chocolates? That is the big question, and of course it leads to Bishop hinting to Sloane that it may very well be Gibbs! She’s speculated for a while now that she and Mark Harmon’s character may have some sort of a “thing,” which we do personally think would be very much fun to see explored … in the event that it is. After all, there is no confirmation of anything as of yet but we think that there are a lot of interesting avenues and directions the story could go here moving forward. Think about what Gibbs would look like dating someone like Jack!

We do think that the NCIS producers are, on some level, relishing being off and finding ways to torment us with some of this. Just think about the way this sneak peek ends, as Gibbs shows up, announces there is a murder, and ends up planting a kiss on Sloane’s cheek. It’s the sort of thing that makes you wonder, no?

One of the funnier, more ironic parts of this sneak peek is how eager Bishop seems to be to talk about an office romance given that she has a potential one of her own involving herself and Torres, who is back on the job after some time recovering from his injuries. There’s no clue that something is coming for these two characters moving forward, but we have a hard time ruling that out.

