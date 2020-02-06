NCIS season 17 episode 15 promo: What’s wrong with Gibbs’ friend?







In just under a week’s time NCIS season 17 episode 15 is going to be here, and this is an episode with a little bit of love in the air … or so it seems. Is this really about love, or is something else crazy going on here?

Well, in the video below, you learn that someone spending some time with Gibbs’ friend Phil Brooks may have some rather-dark secrets. Is he dating a serial killer? It’s such a crazy premise for this episode, but we think there is something fun about it. Given that Phil just met this woman recently through an online-dating app, is there any real guarantee that he’ll continue to defend her? Possibly not, and we’re sure that Gibbs is going to have plenty of questions for her.

This episode is themed around Valentine’s Day, so we like to imagine that at least in theory, we’d like to see some characters find happiness! There is a fun little moment in here regarding an arrow on the crime scene, and then there is also a question about what’s going on with Sloane. If you haven’t heard about it just yet, we’re going to see Maria Bello’s character have a secret admirer in this episode. It’s too bad, though, that the promo doesn’t give away all that much away about this story. That’s something you’ll have to wait for! It may not give all that much away when it comes to some of what’s going on here, but we think it could cause Gibbs to consider his own feelings for her. Would he be jealous if he learns someone else is interested? Gibbs doesn’t always express this sort of feeling…

