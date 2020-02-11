Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 promo: Tani, Noelani’s hostage crisis







Coming up on Friday night’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16, this is one of the most intense situations Tani’s been in all season. It’s also another reminder that nobody gets to have an easy day … not even on Valentine’s Day.

Just how crazy have things for these characters as of late? Just think about it like this — two episodes ago, Danny lost someone who could’ve been the greatest love of his life. Meanwhile, on this past episode Grover’s niece was kidnapped. Now, we’re in a situation where Tani and Noelani are going to find themselves hostages within a convenience-store robbery. It seems like the two were about to have an enjoyable day … and then this all happens. Both of them will have their lives on the line, but the same can also be said about everyone else who is around them, as well.

Tani makes it clear in the middle of the crisis that she is police, which we feel is something that could both help or hurt her amidst everything that is going on here. While the positive for her being in this situation is that she may be able to intimidate or create paranoia in her captors’ minds, the downside is that they may just try to kill her right away. They may view her as the biggest threat to them getting what they want.

If there is one more thing that we’d say after watching here, it’s this — these bad guys better not underestimate Noelani. Sure, she may spend most of her time in the lab, but she’s been forced to deal with danger before. Not only that, but you also have to remember that she’s smart, resourceful, and some of that time being around cops has probably rubbed off on her. She could be an unsung hero in all of this.

So … Happy Valentine’s Day? It may not be the most romantic episode ever, but it definitely feels exciting!

