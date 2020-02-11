The Bachelor: Should Natasha Parker be The Bachelorette?







It’s true that on The Bachelor this season, we’ve seen so many different dramatic situations play out. There have been villains, fire-starters, and a whole lot more … and there have also been very few genuine Bachelorette contenders.

Think about it like this — Kelsey, Victoria F., Victoria P. Tammy, and Alayah have all had some “villain edit” moments. Hannah Ann and Madison are obvious favorites, so Peter will likely pick one of them. Meanwhile, the edit tonight makes it seem as though Kelley is a villain all of a sudden. There aren’t a lot of contestants who really fit what ABC and the show’s producers are really looking for.

Yet, there is a very good candidate on the surface at the moment in Natasha Parker — though we’re not sure that the show is going to take her seriously. Why? She hasn’t had a lot of screen time, and she seems refreshingly normal compared to everyone else on the show. She also seems genuinely ready for love and has some life experience under her belt — can’t say that for a lot of the other contestants this season.

Of course, we won’t know who the producers are going to pick until we get around to the end of the season. More than like, it’s going to be either Madison/Hannah Ann (whoever doesn’t win) or maybe an out-of-left-field choice like Hannah Brown or someone from Bachelor in Paradise. We just hope that Natasha isn’t forgotten about — she showed how much fun she can be tonight and she’s worthy of a chance.

Oh, and she was totally not given a proper chance by Peter. She didn’t get her first one-on-one date until tonight and that made it pretty much a guarantee that she was going to be eliminated. If we were in her shoes, we’d just know that the end was here.

