America’s Got Talent: The Champions finale: Marcelito Pomoy, Duo Transcend, more







Tonight, the America’s Got Talent: The Champions finale is here! We’re going to have some big performances from start to finish. Unfortunately, we’re not going to come bearing a lot of results.

Consider this article your source for all of the performances– we’ll be updating it as the night goes on, so we suggest that you refresh throughout for some updates on all that transpires…

Alexa Lauenburger – She’s a great dog trainer and, by and large, everything that they do is fun! Her dogs are well-trained, but the negative is that we’ve seen variations of a lot of these tricks before. With this being the finale, you need a lot of different stuff in here.

Duo Transcend – This was one of the craziest, most intense performances that we’ve seen on this show. Everything was blindfolded and that only added to the added to the sense of danger. This was scary, but exceptional entertainment — one of the best things we’ve seen.

Angelina Jordan – She’s passionate, heartfelt, and she feels so much older than everyone else this season. We think she’s a wonderful singer with the talent to sell records all over the world … but will that be enough for her to win this time?

Marcelito Pomoy – His performance of “Beauty and the Beast” was teased in advance. What do we know about it? Well, it’s extraordinary. There is a lot of beauty to this performance, and we really think that he can basically hit every single note in the book. What is Simon Cowell thinking with that criticism?

