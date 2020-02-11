NCIS season 17 star Maria Bello engaged to Dominique Crenn







Mrs. Carter: A few days before Valentine’s Day, and it’s very clear that love is in the air in the NCIS world!

In a new post on Instagram, Maria Bello confirmed that she is engaged to famed chef Dominique Crenn — check out the touching message at the bottom of this article. The two, according to Entertainment Tonight, got engaged late last year and just revealed the news publicly. Bello also becomes the second star of NCIS to be engaged over the past several months, as Wilmer Valderrama also recently opened about his own great news.

Bello has been a part of the NCIS world for the past few years as Jack Sloane, and has quickly formed a tight bond with many of her fellow cast members. The official NCIS Twitter account also congratulated her on the big news, as you can see below alongside another image of the two together. This is a happy time for the two of them, especially since they had a chance to publicly confirm their engagement in the midst of the festivities of Oscar weekend. What better time to celebrate their love, especially when there is so much of it in the air?

Congratulations to Maria and Dominique on their engagement! Here’s to hoping that they have many wonderful and happy years together. (Photo: CBS.)

Congratulations are in order! Join us in celebrating the engagement of our very own @maria_bello and let us welcome her fiancée @dominiquecrenn to the #NCIS family. 💍❤ pic.twitter.com/G2abxU5UQm — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 11, 2020

