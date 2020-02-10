Black Lightning season 3 episode 14 return date for Cress Williams, cast







If you are curious in getting both the Black Lightning season 3 episode 14 return date, plus more details on what’s next, we’ve got all of that within!

Let’s kick things off here by going ahead and sharing some of the most unfortunate news: There won’t be a chance to continue the adventures of Cress Williams and the rest of the cast tonight. While tonight does bring a whole lot excitement, including the first appearance from Wayne Brady, we recognize fully that there’s a lot of big stuff we’re still going to be waiting around for. That includes a chance for some enormous battles, ones that could include some significant deaths and reason for despair. This next episode will effectively kick off the next arc of the season, and it will probably want to do that in a dangerous way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Black Lightning season 3 episode 14 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

WAR – As the battle continues, old alliances are revisited and new alliances forged. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd (#314). Original airdate 2/24/2020.

The obvious question mark at the moment is simply this — whether or not there are going to be opportunities to see more Arrowverse crossovers now that we’re on the other side of the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths event. We do think that there’s reason aplenty for them to happen, given that Jefferson is probably going to need some help with what he’s up against. Yet, there’s probably also a demand to make this show its own thing so we don’t imagine them drifting too far from what they’ve been so far.

Related News – Be sure to check out some more of the latest news on Black Lightning right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Black Lightning season 3 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







