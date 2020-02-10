God Friended Me season 2 spoilers: Scandal alum cast in important role







We know that God Friended Me season 2 is doing what it can to get closer to solving the mystery of the God Account. There’s no guarantee that we’ll get there before the end of this season, but there are some more building blocks coming. One of them, seemingly, will be played boy Cornelius Smith Jr. moving forward.

Want some more God Friended Me news in video form? Then remember to check out our thoughts at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist. We’ll have more videos as the season progresses.

According to TV Insider, the former Scandal star will recur as Corey Smith, described as the extranged son of Alphonse Jefferies (previously suspected to be behind the account) and someone who “has a deep tie” to it. As for just what that means, that remains to be seen. Yet, we’ve got a geeling that we’re going to be in for some exciting stuff here moving forward from him. Corey may know a whole lot more information than his father did — remember that Alfonse was surprised about the accusations that he was “God,” despite the fact that he had all of the resources to pull things off.

You’re going to see the Corey character through most of the end of the season, and we think that he will in some way serve as a launching pad to all sorts of cool stuff that comes after the fact. Cornelius’ casting marks a fun little Scandal reunion-of-sorts, as Joe Morton (who played Rowan, Olivia’s father, on the series) is a series regular here as Miles Finer’s father Arthur.

Following a Super Bowl/awards show hiatus, God Friended Me is coming back on the air with new episodes this weekend. We’ll have more information as we get closer to the installments airing.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on God Friended Me, including other insight on where the story goes from here

What do you want to see on God Friended Me season 2 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want to get some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







