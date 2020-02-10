Power Book II: Ghost: Are Larenz Tate, Victor Garber appearing?







If you’re interested in having some more familiar faces coming to Power Book II: Ghost, this piece should be music to your ears! Or, your eyes … whatever.

Following the original series finale on Starz, it was confirmed that Naturi Naughton (Tasha), Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq), and Shane Johnson (Saxe) will all be making appearances in the spin-off show, one that begins soon after the events of the original series. Meanwhile, it was announced months ago that Mary J. Blige would be a major part of Book II, and more recently, Starz confirmed that Method Man would have a big role of his own.

Now, the network is confirming some other returning characters — Gianni Paolo will be back in the role of Brayden, who Tariq first spent time with at school in season 6. Meanwhile, attorney Tameika Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) will be back after becoming a sacrificial lamb for the Eastern District. In an interview with Deadline, creator / showrunner Courtney Kemp made it clear that “the governor-to-be Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) is definitely in some episodes with Power Book II: Ghost, and Victor Garber’s Simon Stern is in some episodes of Ghost, as well.” This quote does make it seem as though Rashad wins the election, but we don’t think there’s any real shock there. Why in the world would you spend so much time setting up that story to not pay it off in the end?

As for new cast members, here are some of the people you can expect: Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as “Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Cross,” Paige Hurd (“The Oval,” “Hawaii Five-O”) as “Lauren,” Melanie Liburd (“This is Us,” “Gypsy”) as “Caridad ‘Carrie’ Milgram,” Justin McManus (“Star”) as “Jabari Reynolds,” Woody McClain (“The Bobby Brown Story,” “The New Edition Story”) as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray (“Coroner,” “Slasher”) as “Dru Tejada,” and LaToya Tonedeo (“The Oath”) as “Diana Tejada.”

Despite all of these big announcements, you’re going to still be waiting for a long time still to check out Book II. How long? Think in terms of the next several months. New episodes will more than likely premiere this summer.

