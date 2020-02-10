Power series finale: Showrunner talks shooting alternate endings







Tonight’s Power series finale finally answered the question of who shot Ghost — and if that wasn’t enough for you, it also presented proof of some upcoming spin-offs.

Yet, for the sake of this article, let’s talk a little bit about alternate endings! We heard rumors about some of these that were filmed a long time ago, though it’s still not altogether clear as to why some of these were shot. Was it with spoilers in mind? Maybe, but there is footage of every single shooting suspect out there committing the act on James St. Patrick. There’s even a Tasha one that surfaced online briefly thanks to 50 Cent.

Speaking via TVLine, we now have some confirmation that one alternate ending featuring Joseph Sikora’s Tommy was exceptionally notable. Here is what creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp had to say:

Tommy’s was amazing. Joe’s performance, which no one will ever see, was amazing. It was amazing. But you know, we were not going to have Tommy do it. So none of the actors knew who was going to do it at that time, so they were all giving 100 percent, because they didn’t know.

It’s a cool thing to imagine all of these actors filming these endings, not knowing whether or not they were doing the real one. It’s hard to imagine in retrospect Tommy ever shooting Ghost, just because of the way that they reconciled and the brotherhood that the two of them had. Yet, then you remember the hatred that was there for some of the final season — all of this is a reminder that sometimes, there is a very thin line between love and hate.

Even though Tommy wasn’t the shooter, there’s going to be all sorts of other content coming related to the character. After all, we’ll be seeing him center stage for Power Book V: Force, which is happening at some point in the future.

