Ray Donovan cancellation: See Liev Schreiber’s response







It’s been a few days now since Showtime announced the shocking cancellation of Ray Donovan, and we’re certainly far from over it. This has to be one of the more stunning ends to any major show in the past few years, largely because this was at one time one of the network’s biggest hits. Not only that, but it was also seemingly close to the end of the series’ run. Why not just let it end in the way that it was intended?

Want to get some more news right now when it comes to Ray Donovan in video form? Then take a look at our discussion over the cancellation below! After doing that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and stay tuned — we’ll have more updates before too long.

Unfortunately, we have to file most of this under “questions that cannot be answered.” We’d love to imagine that there could be a season 8 somewhere else other than Showtime, but the chances feel pretty slim right now. It’s just hard to conjure up in our head who would be the best suitor for another season of the show.

After telling fans to do their part to support the show earlier this year, star Liev Schreiber is keeping his message rather simple this week. In a post on Instagram following the cancellation news, he shared the image below of himself giving a rather-simple toast. The message? “Slainte” — or cheers, for those who don’t know. It’s a thank you to everyone for their viewership and support for so many years. Schreiber played the title role with determination and depth throughout the show’s run, and it is a dire shame that he won’t get a chance to see it play out until the very end.

We know that there will be continued efforts by some fans to try to save the series — because of that, we’ll present other updates if there are ones to report.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Ray Donovan

Are you still shocked by the Ray Donovan cancellation?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and remember to stick around if you do want some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

View this post on Instagram Slainte. A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Feb 4, 2020 at 6:14pm PST

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







