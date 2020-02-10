





On this past episode of Station 19 season 3, we had what was arguably the most shocking moment in the show’s short history. After being a part of the series from the beginning, original cast member Alberto Frezza departed the series as his character of Ryan was killed off. He did not survive the shooting that transpired at the end of episode 2, and more than likely, this death is going to set in motion a lot of other big stuff for Andy moving forward. This was one of the most important people in her life, and this death ultimately came out of nowhere.

But is it still possible that we could see Ryan again? While that may feel somewhat unlikely in this moment, there may still be some plans to have something happen. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Krista Vernoff had to say on the subject:

“We have a flashback motif in nearly every episode this season and I could definitely see Ryan appearing again … We love Alberto. And he is a painful loss for the show, but he got how powerful his death would be at the hands of a 3-year-old who thinks he’s playing. He was so game for all of it.

“4.6 million U.S. children live in houses with guns that are unlocked and loaded. Three-thousand U.S. children and teens die each year in accidental shootings in homes. It’s common enough that it has a name: ‘Family fire.’ But it’s rare to see it depicted on television because it’s so brutal. We really wanted to make sure we protected the actor throughout this experience – the boy held a green block in his hands and we replaced it with visual effects. I hope Ryan’s death inspires someone to save their own family by locking up their guns.”

Ryan’s death serves a larger purpose within the real world, but Vernoff’s words are a reminder that there was a clear purpose just in terms of this series itself, as well. We’re going to miss him; now, we just have to hope that the rest of the story this season will make what happened worth the sadness.

