Outlander season 5: Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe Facebook Q&A ahead







We’re just one week away from Outlander season 5 premiering on Starz, and suffice it to say, we couldn’t be more thrilled! There are a lot of things to be excited about, and there are also going to be opportunities to communicate with the cast!

If you love Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton, you’re going to want to know some of the following news. On Tuesday, February 11 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Eastern, or 8:30 p.m. if you’re in the UK) there will be a Facebook Live Q&A featuring all of the aforementioned actors. They will be taking on fan questions about what to expect moving forward, their experiences filming the season, and probably some other fun stuff all about the show.

One of the things that is rather fun to note here is that some Outlander stars are already preparing for a big week of press by being in Los Angeles. To be specific, Caitriona Balfe walked the red carpet tonight at the Oscars in promotion of her movie Ford v. Ferrari, and she’ll do a number of Outlander-related appearances over the next several days. The big headlining event is going to be the premiere party a little bit later this week. From that, you’ll see many different interviews and quoteworthy moments.

Over Outlander season 5, the thing we’re the most excited to see is how the Frasers stick together. They are going to be facing SO many obstacles that could easily cause them to fall and splinter apart. Take, for example, the massive threat that we’re going to be seeing in Governor Tryon and the British. They could try to force Jamie’s hand and, as a result of that, we could end up seeing so much pain and heartache. We especially don’t want anything to happen to Murtagh!

If you could ask the cast one question, what would it be? Tune in to a Facebook Live Q&A on the #Outlander page this Tuesday and you may just get it answered. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JlqqtPkWUQ — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 9, 2020

