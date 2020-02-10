NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 spoilers: When will Hetty be back?







It does feel weird to even pose the question above in an NCIS: Los Angeles article, but this is where we are now. We’re just at a point in the story now where Linda Hunt isn’t in every episode and it feels like more of a grand occasion where she has a big role. One of the last ones that she had a big role in was the landmark installment written by Eric Christian Olsen; now, we can confirm that she will be a part of the upcoming February 23 installment entitled ‘The Circle.”

For some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles in video form, check out our take on the most-recent episode below! After you check it out, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist — there will be more installments coming throughout the season.

The photo above is (naturally) one of the images featuring Hetty from this episode. While her precise role in the story remains unclear, she’ll be around for a story that features Bar Paly making her first appearance of the season as Anna. She will be coming back in order to pass along some important information that Callen could be in danger. We know that he wanted to reunite with her, but we have a hard time thinking that he imagined it would be under somewhat dangerous circumstances. Don’t a lot of people want more of a romantic reunion with these characters? We’d at least think so.

Maybe Hetty is going to play an additional role in helping out Callen and Anna … though of course, she’ll be around NCIS: Los Angeles because she should be. Even if Hetty is not visible during a given episode, we like to think that she’s still playing a significant role behind the scenes. We suppose that the exceptions to the rule there are the occasions in which she’s off on some sort of mission — which, with Hetty does happen here and there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles, including details on next week’s new episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







