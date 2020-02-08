NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 spoilers: Bar Paly back as Anna!







We’ve wondered if Anna Kolcheck would be coming back to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 sooner rather than later. Now, we’re lucky enough to have an answer!

CBS confirmed this week that Bar Paly is going to return for the 15th episode of the season, entitled “The Circle,” airing on February 23. (We’re guessing that the title isn’t a reference to Netflix’s awesome reality competition show.) Anna’s story was most recently referenced earlier this year, as Callen made it clear that he wanted to do whatever he could in order to track her down. She’s the person he wants to be with, but at times he’s let other stuff get in the way. (Right now, the biggest struggle Callen is facing is that Anna is in the wind, and it’s hard for her to even re-enter the country.)

In this upcoming episode, though, we’re going to find out that Anna comes back for a very specific reason … and it may be separate from everything that Chris O’Donnell’s character is doing to find her. Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

“The Circle” – Anna Kolcheck returns to warn Callen that he is in danger and he must now work with an archenemy to stop an underground trafficking ring, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There is no confirmation that Anna is going to be sticking around beyond this episode, but we do hope that there are opportunities for her to at least recur moving forward. She and Callen have such a history together and with us so far into the series’ run now, we want to think that G. will be able to find some happiness. He’s gone through so much in order to realize who he wants to be with; why not let him have some happiness? He’s going to have enough stress courtesy of the job.

Are you excited to see the return of Anna on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 15?

