NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 14 spoilers: Who’s returning?







If you love NCIS: Los Angeles, the bad news remains the same: There is no new episode on CBS tonight. The Super Bowl is airing instead so over the course of the next couple of weeks, we’re still in a holding pattern.

Curious to get some more NCIS: Los Angeles video updates? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below right now! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

Well, here is some good news that we’ve got for you on theupcoming February 16 episode, the first one following the hiatus — a familiar face is coming back! Above, you can see the return of Marsha Thomason and her character Nicole DeChamps, who we’ve seen on the show here and there over time. She’s incredibly capable of solving almost any problem alongside the team, and there have also been questions about her future with Sam in a romantic capacity.

Will something more happen here? We can’t be altogether sure about that, given that it also felt recently like Katherine Casillas (Moon Bloodgood) was being set up for something there. Maybe you’ll get a sense of something more here, given that NCIS: Los Angeles as of late does seem to be gearing a certain part of its story at the moment to the future of some of its characters. After all, this upcoming episode (entitled “Commitment Issues”) will also focuses on Callen working with Nell in order to track down Anna, who he wants to have a future with.

So, beyond the appearance of Nicole DeChamps, we know that there is at least one other familiar face worth being excited for. Bill Goldberg will be back as Lance Hamilton! This is something that was confirmed last month on social media. We may still be a few episodes out from this episode airing, but it’s something to still store away in your mind and be excited for a little bit later on down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles and this upcoming episode

Who do you want to see back on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







