Batwoman episode 12 spoilers: How the CW series returns







The Batwoman hiatus is continuing this week on The CW, but do you want to get a better sense of what’s next? Consider this article your early source for a lot of that content!

The next new episode is going to air next week (there isn’t too much more of a wait to be had), and at the center of this upcoming story is going to be Alice … or Beth. Depends on where you want to go with it. These two characters are going to find themselves at the center of a rather complicated conflict, one that will revolve mostly around who will live and then who will die. After all, it does not appear as though both of them are going to be able to make it out of this in one piece. One could die so the other could live. It’s messy, but when would this show not be in a situation like this? This is, for sure, one of the most interesting consequences of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

For a few more details right away, check out the official Batwoman episode 12 synopsis below:

TWO’S A CROWD – As Kate (Ruby Rose) is pulled between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked with finding the cause behind Beth’s debilitating headaches. A visitor delivers some good news to Jacob (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert (#112). Original airdate 2/16/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In looking towards the largely picture of where Batwoman is right now, we’re really just only at the halfway point of the story! That’s exciting, mostly because we know that there are so many other exciting twists/turns that could be coming.

