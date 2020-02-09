When Calls the Heart season 7 premiere spoilers: First details!







The When Calls the Heart season 7 premiere is going to be coming in just two weeks — are you ready to return to Hope Valley?

Within the first episode back, there’s going to be a lot of great material to dive into, and that can be especially said when you’re thinking a little bit about Elizabeth’s future. There’s a love triangle-of-sorts that has developed, but we don’t think her story is strictly just about romance. Instead, she may have a little bit of inspiration as she tries to determine more what her future is going to hold.

Beyond just that, there are going to be a number of little personal storylines. We’re moving beyond the events of the Christmas Special, but we’re going to definitely see the writers take some time in order to develop a lot of their different stories. They’re not going to rush things along, mostly because they will recognize that they don’t need to do that.

For a few more insight (via SpoilerTV), just take a look at the first When Calls the Heart season 7 premiere synopsis below:

Premieres Sunday, February 23, 8/7c – Lucas gives Elizabeth writing advice that causes her to search for new inspiration. Rosemary and Lee plan a vacation. Faith returns home with a dilemma that may force her to part ways from Carson. Gowen is interviewed for a business magazine.

Perhaps more so than any one story, what we’re hoping to get in the season 7 premiere is more of a sense of Hope Valley escapism. There’s just something rather great about being able to dive into a world like this that is filled full of character and love. Also, we’re in a world right now where people could use a little bit more of all of these emotions consistently. This episode will be the foundation, and there will be some more cool stuff coming down the line.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to When Calls the Heart and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 7 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







