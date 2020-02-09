America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Marcelito Pomoy finale performance!







Leading up to Monday’s new America’s Got Talent: The Champions episode, do you want to see Marcelito Pomoy in action? If so, the video below is right up your alley!

In this clip, you can see the talented singer take on the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” using dual voices, the same thing that he’s done all season. We think that this is the sort of number that will appear to a lot of AGT viewers out there, at least in that it’s personal, meaningful, and heartfelt in so many ways. It should extract all of the emotion that you would want to see in a performance like this.

Yet, there are some controversial elements of this performance — though they have nothing to do with the quality of Marcelito’s singing. Instead, it has more to do with comments that Pomoy himself has made online, noting that the decision to perform “Beauty and the Beast” on the finale was one that was not his own. Then, he receives criticism from Simon Cowell after the fact, who calls it “predictable” at the end of the performance. Why say that when there were other opportunities for him to do something different, had he wanted to?

Also, what’s the point of criticizing someone for doing what they’re known for on this show in dual voices? It’s crazy — it would be like getting on a dancer for dancing, or a typical singer for coming out and doing a performance using just one part of their voice. It’s a weird critique and a weird situation in the finale overall, but we remain confident that Marcelito’s fans will come through for him.

Do Simon’s comments make us a little bit more worried about how the voters are going to view Marcelito? Sure, but here’s to hoping that they are of their own mind and can recognize him for the talent that he is.

What do you think about the finale performance from Marcelito Pomoy on America’s Got Talent: The Champions?

