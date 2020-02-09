Power Book 4: Influence & Power Book 5: Force spin-offs: New details







Following this weekend’s epic Power series finale, Starz went ahead this weekend and announced THREE more spin-offs overall. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a show that has been heavily rumored for some time. Yet, we didn’t see either Power Book 4: Influence or Power Book 5: Force coming — at least just yet. We thought Starz would hold back on announcing further spin-offs, but they’re indicating here that this franchise isn’t ending anytime soon.

Today, the network officially released loglines for all of the aforementioned spin-offs. For a little more insight on that, just take a look below…

“POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN” – the prequel story that takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark.

“POWER BOOK IV: INFLUENCE” which follows Rashad Tate (played by Larenz Tate) in his ruthless pursuit of political power.

“POWER BOOK V: FORCE” in which fans will ride along with Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

Of these three shows, the details on the latter are the most exciting — mostly because we’re getting a chance to see a totally different world for Tommy. This feels almost like the Power version of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, except that Tommy is a little more deadly and dangerous than Jesse Pinkman ever was.

We don’t expect any of these shows to air until 2021 at the earliest, with Power Book II: Ghost coming as early as this summer.

In a statement confirming these spin-offs further, here is what Starz CEO/President Jeffrey Hirsch had to say:

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time … These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.”

