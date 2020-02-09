Oscars 2020 red carpet live stream; where to watch pre-show







Leading up to tonight’s big telecast over on ABC, are you excited to watch the Oscars 2020 red carpet pre-show? Within this article, we’ve got info on how to watch and also live-stream certain broadcasts leading to what is often coined as Hollywood’s biggest night.

Let’s start with some of the most basic of details that you’ll need to know entering the show tonight — the Oscars are going to officially air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time over on ABC, and you can watch their pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. Meanwhile, E! will have coverage airing throughout the afternoon/evening leading up to the show. Note that there is no official, free live stream for the Oscars themselves. You can stream via ABC, but cable validation is required in order to do so.

Meanwhile, there will be a free live stream for the red-carpet pre-show if you are interested in checking out some coverage early on. It will take place over at People or Entertainment Weekly, and coverage is slated to begin there at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific. If we find an embedded video a little bit later on, we’ll make sure to include it here. We expect a number of celebrity interviews, high fashion, and everything else you would generally expect from a broadcast like this.

For the second straight year, the Oscars will not have a host, and will function instead with a number of different presenters throughout the night. The goal is to celebrate film for sure, but also present some entertainment and great video packages looking back. It should make for a fun but also moving-at-times ceremony … but we hope that they limit the run time slightly. There are times where the Oscars have certainly fallen a little bit too in love with themselves.

