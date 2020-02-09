Better Call Saul season 5 spoilers: When will Hank appear?







Better Call Saul season 5 is going to be premiering on AMC in just over two weeks, and there’s a reason for mass excitement! Not only are we going to have a chance to see Jimmy McGill show off Saul Goodman more than ever before, but we’re also gearing up for the return of Hank! It’s a beloved character from the Breaking Bad world and as we inch closer to that show’s timeline, it does make sense for him to resurface. After all, law enforcement should be looking in to some shady stuff all around Albuquerque.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the next question — when we will actually see Dean Norris appear. According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Hank and Gomez for at least the third and fourth episode, where they will share time with Bob Odenkirk and at least one other character with roots in Breaking Bad. This isn’t going to be just some sort of fan-service or blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo. It’s going to be something that matters to a certain extent when it comes to the larger story.

While we didn’t necessarily think that we needed Hank or any other familiar face (beyond who we already have) from the flagship show on the new one, we certainly aren’t upset about it! This does allow us a chance to have another great performer in the mix, someone who knows this character intimately — and also clash with some other heavyweights.

