Power season 7: Why it’s not happening at Starz in the future







With this weekend marking the series finale, it feels like the fair time to ask the question — why aren’t we getting a Power season 7 at Starz? Could there have been more story here to tell?

We know that, at least in theory, there is a whole lot more that the network could’ve put on the air insofar as stories — but it really comes down to whether or not they and producers felt like these were the right stories. Shows often have shelf lives, especially as the years go on, the price tags go up, and actors start to want to try out different things. There is no specific reason why Power is ending with season 6, but it was decided some time ago that this was time to wrap the story up. Mostly, it just feels like the creative team told the stories of James St. Patrick that they intended to. There wasn’t a hope of a season 7 at any point during season 6 airing, from the start of the premiere to where we are right now.

So instead of giving a Power season 7, the writers and Starz are going in a different direction — spin-offs and prequels. If Power Book II: Ghost ends up being a sequel, then it could feel in some ways like a season 7. Of course, the difference is that there’s going to be a mostly-new cast and then also a different focus. Calling it the same show would’ve been misleading, hence why the network opted to not go in that direction. (A huge chunk of the same creative team is working on Book II behind the scenes, so it should feel rather similar.)

Meanwhile, for those of you wanting to know the story before the story, there is a prequel reportedly coming on that. Power Book III: Raising Kanan seems to be the tentative title for it — that’s not confirmed as of yet by Starz, but it’s something to stay aware of.

It’s possible that neither one of these spin-offs will equal the greatness of Power proper, but both are worthy of a chance. Remember that Better Call Saul on AMC has turned out to be rather great, and we could have easily dismissed it following Breaking Bad. Luckily, a lot of people gave it a chance.

