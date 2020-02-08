The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15: Is Shaun ignoring the truth?







The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15 carries with it the title of “Unsaid,” and we already are coming with many questions. Take, for example, this — is Shaun’s friendship with Lea going to be a sticking point for the rest of the season?

What we know at the moment is this — Shaun and Lea have an emotional intimacy that is deep. She understands him in a way few others do, and what happened following the death of Shaun’s father is to be remembered. Carly has concerns over it, and we can’t quite be surprised over that. Why wouldn’t she have some concerns over it? A lot of it has to do with her seeing a different sort of intimacy with Shaun and Lea than what she has with him — it’s something that may eat away at her more and more over time. This upcoming episode (airing a week from Monday) is where matters could escalate further. What makes this all the more complicated? The simple fact that Shaun himself may not see a problem coming.

For a few more details right now on what you can expect, we’d suggest that you take a look at the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 15 synopsis right now:

Despite everyone else’s doubts, Shaun is hopeful that Carly is truly fine with his friendship with Lea. Meanwhile, the team treats a young boy—born without a fully formed trachea and unable to speak—who may be a good candidate for an experimental procedure.

The title here is clearly a reference to the patient of the week plot, one that is going to be a challenging case but also a transformative one. If this procedure can be successfully completed, that means both helping a young boy and the careers of some of the doctors responsible. It’s the sort of thing that could lead to a few doctors celebrating their achievements … but they better remember to stay humble every step of the way.

