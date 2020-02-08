Supergirl season 5 episode 13 spoilers: New 100th episode details!







Supergirl season 5 episode 13 is airing on February 23, and it goes without saying that this one is important. After all, this is the 100th episode we’re talking about here! It’s a chance to really sit back and reflect on everything that has transpired with this series, and the episode itself is going to have a fair share of reflection, as well. This is what happens when you end up getting an episode as experimental as “It’s a Super Life.”

For those wondering, that title feels like a clear homage to the classic movie It’s a Wonderful Life — the plots aren’t exactly the same, but within this installment you’ll see Kara look back and imagine what her life could be if a few things are different. There’s going to be a very special guest to help facilitate that change — it’s a familiar character, but played by a different actor.

For some more news on that subject, be sure to check out the full Supergirl season 5 episode 13 synopsis:

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513). Original airdate 2/23/2020.

It’s understandable that Kara would want to change up her past, mostly because she values her friendship with Lena so much and wants it back. Yet, all she needs to do is talk with Barry Allen to realize that changing up the past can have some rather-shocking results on the future. We wouldn’t buy in fully to any offer that Mr. Mxyzptlk is bringing to the table.

Also, consider this for the time being — there’s still a chance for Kara and Lena to patch things up without changing history. It’s not going to be easy, but time can be rather useful when it comes to healing wounds.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to the Supergirl 100th episode?

Be sure to share in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

