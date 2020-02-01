Supergirl season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Winn Schott’s next story







Supergirl season 5 episode 12 carries with it the title of “Back from the Future: Part Two,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean that every story is a direct continuation from Part One. There is some connective tissue here but really, the main point of emphasis is getting a chance to see Winn Schott around for one more episode. These two serve as a nice update on where the character is, and within this hour (airing on February 16), we’ll have a chance to see him spend some time with his old friend Kara.

A part of what makes Jordan’s return so fantastic is the nostalgia of it all. It’s a chance to remember back to the earlier seasons when Kara’s inner circle was smaller, and when they were still figuring out how to make her a proper hero. Things are so much more complicated now, but in the end, at least Supergirl’s goals are still the same. They’ve already found their groove in Part One and they needed to, given their quest to thwart the latest Toyman trouble in National City.

Is the trouble really over? Probably not — for some more information, check out the full Supergirl season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX; JEREMY JORDAN GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (guest star Jeremy Jordan) face his greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) sets out to find evidence against Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) must decide between helping his friend or continuing to secretly work for Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Rob Wright & J. Holtham (#512). Original airdate 2/16/2020.

The Brainy part of this story is certainly important — we can’t imagine him sticking around Lex for most of the season, so he does have to make a decision in favor of his friend. Right? Right?!!! Forgive us for being a little worried about Brainy and where he is in the season at the moment.

