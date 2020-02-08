Outlander season 5: Newest teaser about Jamie, Claire romance







Following Outlander season 4, we know that one of the primary criticisms out there was that there wasn’t enough romance for the Frasers. We know that there were a lot of challenges that went into making that season, including that there were so many different storylines that had to be addressed.

Moving into season 5, however, there are opportunities to see things play out differently. Roger and Bree are back in the past now and at Fraser’s Ridge. The community itself is now established. Rather than spending a ton of time away from Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s characters, the writers can actually mix things up and incorporate a lot of people into the same hour. That should give everyone, Roger and Bree included, more chances to shine!

For the sake of the new teaser video below, though, the focus is mostly on the romance between Jamie and Claire as the two work to establish and further their life together in Fraser’s Ridge. This has almost everything that you could want from a preview featuring the two — moments where they express their devotion for each other, and also ones where they relish the life that they have now. There are a few little moments of action and a possible look at the Roger/Bree wedding (which will be in the premiere), but by and large, this is a video about Jamie and Claire. Outlander remains an epic love story like no other, and we tend to view almost the majority of the story through their lens.

Luckily, the wait is almost over — in just over a week as of this writing, we’re going to have a chance to see the first episode airing on Starz. Let’s hope that it lives up to the tremendous hype!

What do you want to see on Outlander season 5?

