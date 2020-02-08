The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 return date confirmed by NBC







For everyone out there wondering about The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 return date at NBC, wonder no more! We’ve now got that, and we’re left to wonder everything else that could be transpiring, as well.

Today, the network confirmed (via TV Guide) that come Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you’re going to see the second part of the season begin! Not only that, but there are a couple of other interesting things worth noting. Take, for starters, the fact that there are going to be two episodes airing that night. We worry about that sometimes, mostly because it can sort of sap away the momentum of one of the two hours if it’s forgotten about because of what happened on the other. (This happened last season, as the episode before “Rassvet” got largely forgotten about because of some of the greatness that aired after the fact.)

One other thing worth noting — the second episode is poised to be the 150th installment of the show — that’s going to be exciting! We know that the 100th was super-fun, even if it wasn’t altogether consequential to the larger mythology of the series.

As for what we’re hoping to see over the course of these new episodes, think in terms of this — an opportunity to learn how long Liz Keen can keep her secret about Katarina Rostova under wraps. Beyond just that, also think a little bit about how Reddington could find out that Liz’s mother is still alive, and what his goals are while he thinks that she is dead. Meanwhile, we’re also expecting big episodes about some of the supporting characters, as well.

There is no news at the moment that The Blacklist is nearing the finish line this season, so we have to take that as a sign that there is a LOT more story left to

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 when the show comes back?

