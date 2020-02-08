America’s Got Talent: The Champions video: Angelina Jordan performs







The America’s Got Talent: The Champions finale event officially begins on Monday — and Angelina Jordan has some high hopes. She’s proven herself to be a great singer during her time on television, and it extends far beyond what she’s done over the past month or so.

What Angelina has to taken on now, though, is her biggest challenge yet — competing against the likes of V.Unbeatable, Marcelito Pomoy, Duo Transcend, and a number of other fantastic acts. This is going to be an incredible finale and what Angelina is doing is adding to it greatly.

Interested in some more America’s Got Talent: The Champions video discussion? Then watch our take on Angelina’s performance at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist for rankings, performance reactions, and more.

The video below features Angelina doing what she can to perform a stirring rendition of the Elton John classic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” one that delivers a lot when it comes to vulnerability but also artistry. We love her interpretation of the song, but beyond just that, the fact that she manages to keep it contained. Rather than just going to big notes for the sake of singing them, she delivers something a little more nuanced and heartfelt. This is the sort of performance we want to see more often in this franchise, as this felt well beyond Angelina’s age and like something you could hear on the radio.

Is this going to be enough for her to win AGT: The Champions season 2? She’s got a chance, but she’s also got heavy competition. She and Marcelito are going to share a lot of attention as singers and, beyond just that, there’s also a threat that is going to be coming from V.Unbeatable given what they did in the first round. These three are, by and large, the undisputed favorites.

