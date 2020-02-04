America’s Got Talent The Champions: Are Marcelito Pomoy, Hans in finale?







Did Marcelito Pomoy end up making it to the finale on America’s Got Talent: The Champions? What about X, Hans, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, and some of the other acts who are taking part? We’ll break all of that down within this article.

For some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent: The Champions in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

Before we dive any further, let’s share some of our early predictions — Duo Transcend and Marcelito were locks to move forward in our head. The same goes for Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Alexa Lauenburger also felt like a certainty based on what some of the judges said.

Yet, there were some tough choices elsewhere — take, whether or not we’d end up seeing a magician like X or Dania Diaz move forward. Or, if either JJ Pantano or Ran Niemiller would move on from the comedy category. Then, there was Strauss Serpent, someone who is truly one-of-a-kind and unique. There was a lot of variety tonight but only six spots for who could advance.

Let’s get to the results now

The first act who advanced to the finals was Hans, and that feels like the sort of stuff to cause internet outrage. How is he still in the competition?

The inevitable acts all advanced, whether it be Marcelito, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Duo Transcend, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, and then Alexa. The big shocker on the night overall is Hans, who managed to go through over the magicians and the comedians. We don’t know how in the world this happened, but it did and we gotta just deal with it now.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent: The Champions

What do you think about tonight’s results of America’s Got Talent: The Champions?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







