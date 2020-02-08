Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, and what’s next for season 10?







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll be offering up an answer to that very question. Of course, beyond that we also have some more news to share on what the show’s future should be.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and hand down the most unfortunate news — after all, there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. There’s no clear reason for that, unfortunately, other than that CBS is spacing some out. (Given that the premiere of another show in MacGyver is on tonight, wouldn’t it have been nice to have a full lineup? We like to think so.)

If there is a small bit of a silver lining here, it’s simply this — you’re going to be seeing the crime drama back in one week! There’s a new installment airing on Valentine’s Day, though it may not have all that much to do with romance. Instead, you’ve got a new arrival in New York in Texas Ranger Waylon Gates, plus also Eddie’s partner getting themselves into a precarious position. This should be an installment worthy of the wait.

For a little bit more insight on what’s coming next week, check out the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 14 synopsis below (if you haven’t seen it already):

“Fog of War” – Danny and Baez work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer. Also, after Eddie’s partner, Officer James Addison (Justin Cunningham), mistakenly shoots an undercover cop, internal affairs accuses Jamie of not supervising properly, and Frank speaks with Officer Addison about why he shouldn’t turn in his shield, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We just hope that you enjoy this episode, given that after the fact, you’re going to be waiting for a rather long time to see more installments! CBS currently has repeats scheduled for both February 21 and 28, and that’s a pretty weird decision to make when you think about how February sweeps often mean ratings gold. (Yet, the network does want to keep the series on the air until May.)

