Dynasty season 3 episode 13 return date: An hour like no other







If you find yourselves intrigued about the Dynasty season 3 episode 13 return date over on The CW, we’ve got that within!

Also, and as that former paragraph would imply, we do come with some not-so-great news — there is no new episode on come February 14. It is Valentine’s Day, after all, and because of this the network is going to be giving both this show and Charmed a breather. When you think about, this does make some sense. They recognize that they would lose ratings if both of these shows were on the air, and this is something that they clearly are not willing to miss.

When Dynasty does come back on the air on February 21, it’s going to be doing so with a story that is very much different than what we’ve seen before. It’s going to be risky, experimental, and it’s entitled “You See Most Things in Terms of Black & White.” Make of that what you will, but it’s definitely enough in order for our curiosity to be piqued.

What a few more details? Then take a look at the full Dynasty season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

IT’S ALL IN THE PITCH – In a unique episode, Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) contend with their new house guest, while Adam (Sam Underwood) seeks help from Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Colby (Sam Adegoke). Fallon (Liz Gillies) plans a special gesture for Liam (Adam Huber) who gets a significant career opportunity. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) tries a different kind of relationship, while Kirby (Maddison Brown) pines for her crush. Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley also stars. Heather Tom directed the episode written by David M. Israel (#313). Original airdate 2/21/2020.

We do like the idea of Dynasty doing what it can to set up “unique” episodes, if for no other reason than that they have to try some new stuff. It’s not easy for a show like this to get a lot of press, so you have to find a way to get creative. Kudos to them for making the effort! (At least there’s a season 4 confirmed already, so there’s nothing to be worried about there.)

