MacGyver season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Mac, Russ Taylor’s new mission







Following tonight’s premiere, we’ve got plenty of confidence that MacGyver season 4 episode 2 is going to deliver the goods. How can it not? This episode will be significantly connected to the premiere — you’re going to see the Phoenix Foundation open once more! Also, the gang is now very much back together thanks to Henry Ian Cusick’s character of Russ Taylor. He is smart, shrewd, and rather funny — but most importantly, he wants to do good. He just knows that he needs a team in order to do it.

Consider episode 2 an evolution of what we saw in the premiere — you’ll learn more about how Russ wants to lead, if he’s really leading (we imagine he and Matty having some clashes here and there), and then also if elements like Mac and Desi’s past relationship are going to come into play. Isn’t that something we should find out more about in the weeks ahead?

Below, you can check out the full MacGyver season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up:

“Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed” – Department of Defense General John Acosta (Xander Berkeley) recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security. But when it’s discovered that the general is planning an attack using the weapon, Phoenix must stop Acosta before the weapon is uploaded, on MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We’ve heard already that much of the fourth season is going to be serialized in comparison to season 3, and that means we’ll see a pretty consistent story flow from one week to the next. We’re sure that, beyond the core cast, we’ll still see some other recurring favorites sprinkled in here and there.

If you loved tonight’s premiere, then we’ve got a good feeling that things are only going to get better from here. Think more action, more heart, and then also more humor.

