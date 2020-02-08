Charmed season 2 episode 13 return date, ‘Breaking the Cycle’ spoilers







Find yourselves interested in knowing the Charmed season 2 episode 13 return date, or some additional news on where the story goes from here? Consider this article a source for both as we’re gearing up for the next big arc of the series…

Alas, it is an arc that you’ll have to wait an extra week to see begin. There is no new episode of Charmed next week, and the reason for that seems to be simple: It’s Valentine’s Day. This is not a holiday that The CW wants any part of ratings-wise. Sometimes, it’s hard to get good ratings on the night just because of people going out and doing other things — it’s even harder when the holiday is falling on a Friday, and there are a lot of young viewers with a show like this in particular.

So because of the hiatus, the folks over at the network are going to have to work even harder to engage you when the show gets back on February 21. How about a story entitled “Breaking the Cycle” that is going to be about Harry making a controversial decision. It’s one that the Charmed Ones may struggle to deal with, and it’s also one that will set the tone for the remainder of the season.

What we’re trying to say here is simply this — the story ahead is very much important! The Charmed season 2 episode 13 synopsis has a little bit more scoop on where things go from here:

DON’T GO IT ALONE – Harry (Rupert Evans) can’t expel his past so The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) rush to his aid but ultimately he makes a deal with the devil. As The Charmed Ones continue their efforts to restore the Power of Three, they find themselves in the gravest circumstance yet. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Blake Taylor (#213). Original airdate 2/21/2020.

