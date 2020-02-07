NCIS season 17 episode 16 spoilers: The central twist of ‘Ephemera’







NCIS season 17 episode 16 carries with it the title of “Ephemera,” and there’s one thing that we can say about it already — it’s a little different. This is one of those off-the-beaten-path episodes that seems fine with taking some big risks and seeing where they go, and that seems to be especially the cast when it comes to perspective.

After all, it doesn’t seem as though some of your favorite actors are going to actually be playing themselves for some of the episode. Instead, they could assume personas in another person’s story — a retired Navy officer who just so happened to have an extremely valuable coin. A lot of this story could be tied back to this one very object, which is a nod to the episode’s title itself.

The photo above is one of the first images that we’ve got from this installment; meanwhile, take a look at some official NCIS season 17 episode 16 details below:

“Ephemera” – While investigating the suicide of a retired Navy officer who left a rare, valuable – and possibly stolen – coin to the National Museum of the Navy, the team imagines themselves in his life story in order to piece together how the coin ended up in his possession, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There are a lot of fun creative possibilities that could come out of this episode. Take, for example, the chance to see “Bishop” and “Torres” potentially get closer. If it happens, NCIS doesn’t have to worry about canon since it’s not really Bishop and Torres. It’s just their characters within this Navy officer’s story. Yet, this could just make people all the more enthusiastic for the two to get together in the show’s “real” life. For the cast, we have to think that all of this will prove to be quite fun and a refreshing change of pace.

