The Flash season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Are Barry, Grodd teaming up?







There are a few things we love about The Flash season 6 episode 13 right away. The first thing is the return of Gorilla Grodd — meanwhile, the second is the title. “Grodd Friended Me” is both the perfect name for this episode and reference to God Friended Me, a show that shares an executive producer with The Flash in Greg Berlanti. It also stars Violett Beane, who played Jesse Quick on the CW series. (We’re not trying to bring bad any sad Earth-2 memories here.)

Anyway, at the center of The Flash season 6 episode 13 (airing on The CW come February 25) is getting a chance to see Grodd and Barry team up — it comes about via some unusual circumstances, but as it turns out, the two may end up wanting the same thing. The synopsis below has some more information on that very thing:

GRODD RETURNS – Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd’s (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#613). Original airdate 2/25/2020.

What’s so important about the Iris part of the synopsis is that it suggests that Candice Patton’s character may very well still be in the Mirror moving into Tuesday’s new episode. We know that the promo for “Love is a Battlefield” shows someone with Iris’ appearance meeting up for dinner with Barry, but this could all be some elaborate trick. The only other scenario beyond some sort of impersonator is that Iris escapes the mirror, but somehow gets dragged back in. Her working with Eva is interesting, given that the obvious suggestion of her name Eva McCulloch is that she could be the latest iteration of Mirror Master.

