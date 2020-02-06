The Flash season 6 episode 11 promo: Is Iris West-Allen different?







There’s something exciting about The Flash season 6 episode 11 — and a lot of it may have to do with the mystery surrounding Iris West-Allen. Take, for example, this — are we even looking at the same Iris anymore? It’s a cool story that the character has now, mostly because she’s getting to play around with some questions of identity and also alternate versions of herself … or potentially a mirror version, even.

Think back now to the end of this past episode, one where we ended up seeing Candice Patton’s character in the old office of Eva McCulloch. She took a look around, found a giant mirror, and then got herself pulled into it by some mysterious Mirror Person. We don’t know what happened after the fact, but it’s possible that Eva herself got trapped within that mirror and in order to escape, she had to stick someone else in her place. Maybe she also does have the ability to transform herself into someone else, which would allow her to take on the role of Iris.

If not that, then perhaps Iris has just had her mind augmented somewhat by her time in the mirror — no matter, Barry can tell that something is different about her in the promo. She insists that she’s the same person, but she’s not having a lot of conversation with him about what she saw. It’s an exciting storyline, mostly because it’s Iris’ time to experience something a little bit strange. Usually, she finds herself on the outside looking in with much of this stuff.

Beyond Iris, be prepared for Katee Sackhoff to return in this episode, as well, as Amunet. Through this part of season 6, The Flash seems to be intent mostly on placing some pieces on the chessboard rather than making some big moves. That makes a whole lot of sense, given that there is no real reason to rush anything. Why should they when they can build things up for a big payoff.

