The Flash season 6: Is Eva McCulloch new Mirror Master?







At the end of tonight’s The Flash season 6 midseason premiere, we had a chance to check out a truly bizarre sequence. In it, we saw Iris West-Allen do what she could in order to find the truth on the McCullochs … but in the process, potentially find herself trapped within an enormous mirror.

Was it Eva McCulloch who pulled her through? That’s the fair question to consider, given that she feels like the show’s new gender-swapped version of Evan McCulloch. In the comics, this character was an iteration of the Mirror Master, an iconic villain who The Flash may be interested in recreating a bit better than before. The previous version, played by Station 19 actor Grey Damon, was interesting but at the same time relatively short-lived. We didn’t get to see a lot of him and because of that, there was not an opportunity for a lot of insight into who he was. Presumably, we’ll see a whole lot more of Eva … and the story seems to be set up in order to encourage that very thing.

While there is no verification out there that Eva will be similar to other Mirror Masters or even that she will use that name, executive producer Eric Wallace did note to TVLine that you’ll get more information on the larger story sooner rather than later:

“In shortening the seasons and having Big Bads that are exclusive to fewer episodes, the stories burn hotter and faster, which means we can go further and do crazier things, and accomplish narrative goals and emotional goals that we weren’t able to do in the past … It’s been the greatest blessing ever.”

In the end, we’re definitely keen to agree with Wallace, given that one of the biggest issues with The Flash is them at times having to stretch out a villain for a good 22-23 episodes. Bloodwork was so effective because we saw so much of him over a short period of time, and there weren’t too many breaks to divide up the craziness. It was a villain who burned bright until he was gone, and now we have to see if McCulloch/someone else accomplishes the same thing.

Related News – Be sure to get more insight on the next new episode of The Flash and what to expect

Did you think Eva McCulloch will prove to be the next Big Bad on The Flash?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







