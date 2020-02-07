MacGyver season 4 premiere spoilers: Lucas Till, cast on what’s ahead







The time of waiting is just about at an end — the MacGyver season 4 premiere is airing tonight on CBS! We’ve got a new cast member in Henry Ian Cusick, a different sort of story, but also a lot of the same fun, action, and drama that you’ve seen for the past few seasons. Tonight marks a fresh opportunity to dive back into the world and even if you don’t know MacGyver all that well, you’re still going to enjoy it.

If you just want either a quick primer or reminder of what the story is/what’s to come, we’ve got that below! In this video, Lucas Till, Cusick, Tristin Mays, and the rest of the cast detail the new premise for what’s to come. The Phoenix Foundation is shut down, but thanks in part to the uber-rich Russ Taylor (Cusick), it may have a chance to rise like the very phoenix that it is. He needs Mac’s help to deal with some problems from his past, but Mac’s not going to come without his full team backing him up. That means that there are a whole lot of reunions in the works! Eighteen months have passed since the end of season 3, so Mac is going to recruit everyone back to doing what they do best.

There’s going to be so much fun that comes with seeing the crew back together, especially when seeing them around Russ. He’s a bit of an eccentric guy, but he’s also highly skilled and he knows what he’s doing. There’s also going to be a fun back-and-forth between him and Matty over who is really in charge.

As for some more emotional storytelling, don’t forget that Mac lost a friend in Charlie at the end of last season. While some time has passed, there could be remnants of that pain that remain. Remember that in our recent interview with star Lucas Till, he noted that there will be some darker times to come this season — while you will laugh at times while watching the show, not everything is fun and games.

In the end, get ready for what could prove to be the greatest overall MacGyver season yet. Here’s to hoping that it’s worth the very long wait!

What do you want to see the most from MacGyver season 4?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Also, remember here to also stick around if you want more insight regarding the CBS show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







