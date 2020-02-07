Outlander season 5 premiere spoilers: First Roger – Bree wedding photo







Just in case you were wondering if Outlander season 5 was kicking off in a rather enormous way, consider this article your proof. After all, Roger and Bree are getting married!

The first image above comes via Vogue, and it also reveals that the February 16 episode is going to contain the long-awaited nuptials. This follows up the handfasting ceremony that took place during season 4, and we feel like there are going to be powerful moments aplenty. It’s a culmination of everything this couple has gone through over the past couple of years, including traumatic situations, hardship, and eventually finding their way back to each other. They cannot forget about the past, but they can recognize that there is a beautiful feature ahead for the two of them that they are ready to embrace.

Interested in watching our Outlander season 5 trailer analysis? If so, we recommend that you check out the video below! Once you watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more updates! We will have more coverage throughout the upcoming season. We even have a show playlist to make your search all the easier.

In speaking with the aforementioned publication about some of the story coming up for Roger and Bree, here’s what Caitriona Balfe had to say:

“The wedding is such a beautiful episode … 0First of all, I think Claire goes through a very emotional process because, having left Brianna back in the 20th century, this is something she thought she’d never get to experience. She felt like she had sacrificed all of these moments to spend her time with Jamie. She loves Roger and thinks she and Brianna are a great match. Jamie [on the other hand] is still on the Roger-fence. But it’s a really special moment [for Claire] to see Brianna happy—especially after what happened to her last season—to see her and Roger reconcile and be ready to start this new life together.”

The first word we can think of with this celebration is joyous — any wedding should be, when you have two characters who love each other! The second, meanwhile, is heartfelt. This is an incredibly meaningful time for all the Frasers to have this experience together — prior to the reunion, they probably never thought it was possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including some other insight on upcoming episodes

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roger and Bree’s wedding on Outlander season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







