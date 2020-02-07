Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 14 spoilers: A green card crisis







Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 14, you’re going to have a chance to see a new undercover case. Over the course of “I Deserve Some Loving Too,” you are going to see Amanda Rollins tackle a difficult case — someone who is holding potential immigrants hostage when it comes to their status.

Green cards are a ticket to the future. For a lot of people, they are one of the only ways to ensure that they can get out of a bad situation and over to a better life. That’s what makes what the suspect in this case so horrific — they’re going to take advantage of their position as gatekeeper to the country in order to fulfill their desires. They’re going to dehumanize people, knowing that so many of them are in their most vulnerable of states.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SVU season 21 episode 14 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

02/13/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins goes undercover to root out a government worker withholding green cards in exchange for sex. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Demore Barnes Ari’el Stachel, Jeremy Bobb and Ralph Adriel Johnson TV-14

What makes this particular case so challenging? As the promo below gives away, you’re going to be seeing a situation where a lot of people involved are afraid to testify. They don’t want to get mixed up in the legal system in fear of being deported. Because of this, there are a lot of suffering people and it’s going to be hard to get them to testify. Consider all of this the groundwork for what is going to be a devastating case, one that could cause all of SVU to have to think towards alternative options to help victims in need. For Kelli Giddish, this is a chance for an extraordinary performance — something that most viewers should be familiar with by now.

