The Sinner season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Jamie, Ambrose







Following tonight’s premiere episode, The Sinner season 3 episode 2 is going to carry with it high hopes. There is SO much now that the USA drama has to unpack!

Take, for example, the truth about Jamie. What we know about him at the moment is this — he was in the car with Nick at the time of the crash, and it doesn’t seem as though he did all that much at all in order to ensure that Nick survived. He waited to call an ambulance.

Then, there’s also this — there is no real clarity on how Jamie and Nick knew each other in the first place. As told to Leela, the two were friends in college and, at one point, were involved in some sort of experimentation. We do think that Jamie could be lying about the extent of it, but there’s clearly an intense history there that needs to be explored further. The question is just how this is all going to be navigated, and there is no clear answer at the moment.

For a few more details, check out the full The Sinner season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

Ambrose looks into Jamie and Nick’s relationship before the crash. Jamie begins to unravel.

Before we get to the end of the episode, we’re sure that we will have a little bit more insight on all of these threads … but probably no clear answers. We have to figure out, as well, whether or not Ambrose is going to let this investigation overtake him. He’s always been a little bit obsessive in his job — that does benefit him when it comes to his work, but it could decimate a lot of his personal life.

What do you want to see on The Sinner season 3 episode 2?

How do you imagine the series will follow up what we saw tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around — more coverage will be coming over the rest of the season. (Photo: USA.)

