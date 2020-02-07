Floribama Shore season 3 finale spoilers: How it all begins…







Next week on MTV, the Floribama Shore season 3 finale is going to begin … and it’s also going to be intense. VERY intense. This is an episode where you’re going to see some cast members star to lose their cool, and possibly question whether or not these are friendships that can linger. Is it possible that some of these relationships are going to fall apart entirely?

Through some of the season so far, we’ve seen a number of big moments — with some of them difficult to watch. Take, for example, the complete disintegration of the Gus/Jeremiah relationship as the two are clearly not who they used to be. Meanwhile, we also had Kortni go through all sorts of emotions before making a decision to better her future. Sure, this is a show about partying and watching people have a good time, but in the end, this is a show about a number of young people try to find a way to navigate being young and dealing with instant fame. The latter part is something that isn’t always mentioned, but it is a part of the subtext.

The finale for season 3 is going to be airing over the course of two parts, and by the time the show is over, Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be back. Basically, you’re going to be going from one chaotic show stuffed full of antics to the next. One of the more interesting parts of all of this is that both of these shows are in a way facing an uncertain future — we don’t know if either one of them will be around down the road for a myriad of reasons.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Floribama Shore season 3 finale?

Do you think there’s any hope for some of these people to find happiness? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other information on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

If y'all thought this season was crazy, you ain't seen NOTHING yet! Part one of the EPIC two-part season FINALE of #MTVFloribamaShore premieres next Thursday at 8/7c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/lXwnILv2qD — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) February 7, 2020

