





We wanted to imagine that Alberto Frezza was going to stick around Station 19, despite the events of this past episode.

Yet, that didn’t turn out to be the case. Over the course of this episode, we saw flashbacks that showed you the course of the relationship between Ryan and Andy. Unfortunately, we saw those in the wake of the character’s death. Losing a major character like this is devastating, especially when you think about the history that he and Andy had and also the death of Lucas Ripley. Behind the scenes of Station 19, there is clearly a revolving door when it comes to some major players. This is a prime example of that.

As for what else happened tonight, Maya is the one who found herself promoted — we know that it is something that Andy wanted but, more than anything, the biggest thing that she needs is help. She needs to be able to handle some of the feelings that are swirling through her, no matter how complicated they are. It’s tragic and sad and more difficult than we can imagine.

For some more news on Station 19 in video form, remember to check out the latest below! After you watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and stick around for more news.

If there is a reason to lose Ryan at the moment story-wise, it is to push Andy’s story in a new direction … and then maybe distance the show further from the police department. Ryan was always somewhat of an outlier in that department.

In the end, we know that this is going to be a hard pill for a lot of longtime fans to swallow, and for a particularly good reason. It’s difficult to say goodbye to any show family member, and this will be a prime example of that. It’s going to stick with us for some time moving forward.

