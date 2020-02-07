Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 13 spoilers: Amelia gets her results







Prepared for what’s coming up next on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 13 when it airs on ABC? This is an episode that will present some answers, but then at the same time raise a number of other questions. Take, for example, whether or not DeLuca can figure out what’s going on with his patient Suzanne. (Good news, Sarah Rafferty fans — she’ll be sticking around for a little while.)

Through this episode, we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about what’s going on with DeLuca, but at the same time also the latest on Amelia as she tries to figure out just what the future is going to hold for her. Expect a lot of emotions, and we’re also hoping that the baby is Link’s given the fact that Caterina Scorsone’s character has gone through so much. How much more are you going to make her go through all the emotions? (Even if we do end up seeing Owen as the baby’s father, we hope that Link decides to stay with her — he wanted to know the truth, but that doesn’t equate to a death sentence if the baby is not his.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 13 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what’s ahead:

DeLuca can’t figure out what’s going on with his incurable patient Suzanne and he turns to a diagnostics genius, Dr. Riley from UCSF, for help. Bailey checks in on Joey, a foster kid that Ben brought into Grey Sloan. Meanwhile, Amelia is getting the results of her paternity test and Jo confronts her about how she is treating Link.

