Last Man Standing season 8: Amanda Fuller to direct!

In a new post on Instagram, series star Amanda Fuller (Kristin) confirmed that she is helming an episode of the Fox sitcom this week, making this the first chance that she’s had to take on such a gig for primetime television. It’s an exciting opportunity, and when you consider that she also recently welcomed a baby, it’s even more impressive that she’s taking this on now. It’s a chance to hone a different craft, while also still working with a bunch of people she loves and knows rather well.

Directing episodes is an opportunity that comes around here or there for actors who are a part of long-running shows, mostly because they do develop such an intimate knowledge of the set and how certain aspects of it work. (They’re often encouraged to give it a try.) It’s also something we’ve seen Last Man Standing star Tim Allen do on a few occasions already. (We’ve also seen it recently on some other shows like Fuller House, where Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Dave Coulier have all directed episodes.) It’s a challenging gig for sitcoms in particular given that you still have to perform in front of a live audience, and doing that while also leading the crew can be a lot to balance. No matter the difficulty, the end result has to be infinitely rewarding and fun to reflect on.

In the end, we’re thrilled that Fuller is getting this opportunity! Due to where Last Man Standing is in production at the moment, though, we wouldn’t expect to see her episode until a little bit later in the year. We’ll have more on that in due time.

