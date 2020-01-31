Last Man Standing season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Mike, Vanessa, & Jen’s future







As terrible as it was to wait until 2020 in order to see Last Man Standing season 8 on the air, we’ve been reaping the benefits and then some. There have been new episodes on the air every week, and that’s going to continue moving into next week. Season 8 episode 9 carries with it the title of “Girls Rock” and what we’re going to see in here is rather simple — a look towards the future. Or, to be a little bit more precise, a look towards Jen’s future. Because Mike and Vanessa each care about her, they’re going to do their best to give her opinions aplenty on what is best with her. That doesn’t mean that some of these opinions are right for her — sometimes, it’s best to just allow someone to have their own place in the world.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

Mike and Vanessa each try to influence Jen’s career path, while Kristin uses her pregnancy to her advantage with Outdoor Man customers in the all-new “Girls Rock” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 6 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-809) (TV-PG D, L)

Within this episode, there’s going to be all sorts of super-fun stuff since we imagine that Mike and Vanessa are going to work into overdrive to have their respective voices be heard. Meanwhile, at the same time we also have a chance to see the story of Kristin’s pregnancy continue. It remains to be seen how long it’s going to be a part of the season, but we look forward to having it be mixed in to the narrative whenever it’s possible. It’s a way to show evolution for these characters — and not just for Kristin, since everyone else is going to be a part of the baby’s life in some shape or form.

For those wondering, there are plenty of other episodes coming up in February that are also worth looking forward to.

