Is Supernatural new tonight on The CW? The path to series finale







Is Supernatural new tonight on the CW? Within this article, one of our goals is to answer that question. Beyond that, though, we’re also going to be looking towards the future and whatever it may hold.

Let’s kick things off here by going ahead and getting some of the bad news out of the way, since there is no new installment of the Jared Padalecki series on the network tonight. Not only that, but you’re not going to have a chance to see one for a rather long time still. Because of the network’s decision to place Katy Keene in the Thursday-night timeslot occupied by it, the final episodes had to find themselves a new home elsewhere. As for where that is going to be, think in terms of Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Unfortunately, it won’t be airing there until March 16 … seriously. That’s a long time to wait, and it is rather shocking that The CW is going to have the entire month of February go by without new episodes on the air.

So when will we learn more about the spring return for Supernatural? Probably a little bit later in the spring. There isn’t all that much of a reason to hurry things along here, mostly because the network isn’t going to want viewers to get more scoop and then forget about it. We’d expect something within a couple of weeks, at the earliest.

If there is any small silver lining at all to the wait for new Supernatural episodes, it’s this — when the show does return, there’s a good chance that you will see new episodes from March 16 all the way until the series concludes in May. That will give it a chance to build up momentum, which is something that not every other show under the sun gets a chance to do.

Related News – Be sure to score some additional information on now when it comes to Supernatural

What do you want to see on Supernatural moving forward in season 15?

Are you bummed that the series isn’t on the air tonight, and that it’s being forced to move elsewhere? Be sure to share right now in the comments, also remember to stick around for some other scoop. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







