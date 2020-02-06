Walker, Texas Ranger reboot: The 100’s Lindsey Morgan joins Jared Padalecki







For those out there who were excited already for The CW’s upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, here’s another reason to be.

According to a new report from Variety, The 100 star Lindsey Morgan is going to be coming on board the project (entitled Walker), where she will be playing the title character’s new partner. She is one of the first women in the history of the Texas Rangers, and we gotta think that she’s going to be kicking butt and taking some names.

Like Walker lead Jared Padalecki, Morgan’s going to be jumping from one CW show right into another one. Lindsey has played Raven on the popular CW series, and both of these actors have enormous fan followings already. Padalecki’s version of the character (first played by Chuck Norris) is described as a “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.”

Are we excited to see this new version of the show? Sure, with one of the biggest reasons for that being that it’s somewhat an experiment for The CW. We haven’t really seen them take on something like this before, at least in terms of a “cop” show. It’s a little bit derivative to claim that Walker is just a cop show, but it’s still something worth thinking about at the moment.

The earliest that we can expect to see Walker on the air is this fall, given that there are still so many episodes of Supernatural and then also at the same time The 100, which has yet to even premiere its final season. That show is also going to set the stage for a prequel series, though its future at the moment feels a little bit more hazy than what’s going on with Walker. It’s also probably not going to be starring many of the people we’ve come to know in that world.

What do you think about Lindsey Morgan joining the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

