NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 video celebrates Fatima’s increased role







If you missed the big news this week, NCIS: Los Angeles officially promoted Medalion Rahimi to series regular. It’s an announcement that you don’t get to see all that often, and CBS is choosing to celebrate that in a new video!

If you look below, you can see Medalion discuss what he likes about playing Fatima, plus also how she has some similarities to her. This also serves as a nice highlight reel to some of her best moments, including showcasing just how great she is in battle. We do think that the NCIS: Los Angeles producers have thought about promoting her for quite some time and with that in mind, they’ve built up a solid foundation here already.

At the moment in the story, we know that Fatima is off on some sort of mission for Hetty, but this promotion is a signal that we’re going to be spending some more time with her soon. We want to understand more about her personal lives, her skill set, and then also her relationship with members of the team. Because she is a regular now, there’s no need to rush things along, either. They can play the story out as a little bit more of a slow burn and that’s going to be okay.

Remember that NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be premiering on CBS come Sunday, February 16 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time — after that, NCIS: New Orleans is going to be on the air. It’s a slightly different lineup, but very much the same world and same characters who you already know and love. Let’s hope for plenty of action and comedy mixed in!

What do you want to see on Fatima moving forward on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11?

